Former Merrimack goalie Cannata earning props in Sweden

Former Merrimack goalie Joe Cannata has helped Björklöven vault to the top of Sweden’s second-tier league. (Johan Löf/AXELLÖF)

To be honest, I possess a lot of bias on this subject.

There was no particular moment, but it was clear, very early on, that Joe Cannata was going to be a very good goalie. We both made the varsity roster at Buckingham Browne and Nichols School in the same year. He, though, was a freshman while I was a senior (and not a goalie). It was pretty evident early on who would be more important to the team.

Even with a dependable junior between the pipes, there was no way you couldn’t put Joe out there on a semi-regular basis. I remember approaching every shooting drill against him with a little extra zeal to try to score, because I could sense that one day it might be something to brag about. I’m not sure if I ever actually did (not a major surprise).