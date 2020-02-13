New England Hockey Journal

Over The Borders

Former Merrimack goalie Cannata earning props in Sweden

By

Former Merrimack goalie Joe Cannata has helped Björklöven vault to the top of Sweden’s second-tier league. (Johan Löf/AXELLÖF)

To be honest, I possess a lot of bias on this subject.

There was no particular moment, but it was clear, very early on, that Joe Cannata was going to be a very good goalie. We both made the varsity roster at Buckingham Browne and Nichols School in the same year. He, though, was a freshman while I was a senior (and not a goalie). It was pretty evident early on who would be more important to the team.

Even with a dependable junior between the pipes, there was no way you couldn’t put Joe out there on a semi-regular basis. I remember approaching every shooting drill against him with a little extra zeal to try to score, because I could sense that one day it might be something to brag about. I’m not sure if I ever actually did (not a major surprise).

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

ECAC: O’Connor’s elevation fortifiying Big Green

Drew O’Connor seems to have a penchant for wearing green. Five years ago, the Chatham, N.J., native skated briefly for the Delbarton School’s Green Wave in his…
Read More

Recruiting: Salisbury duo make commitments

Two players from Salisbury, one of the top teams in prep school hockey, made commitments to college hockey programs over the past two days. Junior…
Read More

Key takeaways: How Northeastern pulled off a Beanpot threepeat

BOSTON -- Three in a row. For Northeastern. It had never been done before in 67 years of Beanpot history. After a 4-4 tie between…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter