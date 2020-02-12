ECAC: O’Connor’s elevation fortifiying Big Green

Dartmouth's Drew O'Connor hone his craft in New Jersey. (Doug Austin/Dartmouth Athletics)

Drew O’Connor seems to have a penchant for wearing green.

Five years ago, the Chatham, N.J., native skated briefly for the Delbarton School’s Green Wave in his home state. Now he’s the leading scorer for the NCAA Division 1 Big Green as a sophomore forward at Dartmouth College.

“He had 17 goals last year, and he was our leading returning scorer,” said longtime Dartmouth head coach Bob Gaudet. “He was one of the top three freshmen in the country in goals last year, and he brings a lot to our team.”