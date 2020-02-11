Make that three in a row for Northeastern at the Beanpot. (Getty Images)

BOSTON -- Three in a row. For Northeastern.

It had never been done before in 67 years of Beanpot history.

After a 4-4 tie between the Huskies and Boston University was officially recorded for NCAA purposes, sophomore defenseman Jordan Harris (Haverhill, Mass.) made history for the venerable tournament and his hockey team on Monday night at TD Garden.

Harris sent a wrister through traffic and beat Boston University graduate student goaltender Sam Tucker (Wilton, Conn.) for the Beanpot-winning goal at the 14:33 mark of the second overtime.