New England Hockey Journal

College

Key takeaways: How Northeastern pulled off a Beanpot threepeat

By

Make that three in a row for Northeastern at the Beanpot. (Getty Images)

BOSTON -- Three in a row. For Northeastern.

It had never been done before in 67 years of Beanpot history.

After a 4-4 tie between the Huskies and Boston University was officially recorded for NCAA purposes, sophomore defenseman Jordan Harris (Haverhill, Mass.) made history for the venerable tournament and his hockey team on Monday night at TD Garden. 

Harris sent a wrister through traffic and beat Boston University graduate student goaltender Sam Tucker (Wilton, Conn.) for the Beanpot-winning goal at the 14:33 mark of the second overtime. 

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Hockey East: Most pressing stretch-run storylines

Time flies when you’re having fun.  What seems like as soon as it began, the Hockey East regular season is already nearing its end.  When…
Read More

BCHL: Ryan Doolin scoring his way onto NCAA radar

Ryan Doolin's hockey journey has taken him to many places near and far from New England. But this is the first stop where money has…
Read More

Breaking down his game: Ian Moore

If you had to build the perfect defenseman for today's National Hockey League, what qualities would you look for? Size, sure. That's important, but not…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter