Recruiting: Salisbury duo make commitments

Dean Bauchiero committed to play college hockey at Brown. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Two players from Salisbury, one of the top teams in prep school hockey, made commitments to college hockey programs over the past two days.

Junior left wing Dean Bauchiero announced his commitment to Brown via social media on Monday. A big power forward, he has nine goals and 18 games for Andrew Will's Crimson Knights. The Southington, Conn., native has always had good size, but his skating has improved over the pat two years. An '02, Bauchiero will most likely matriculate to Brown for the 2022-23 season.

Senior defenseman Bobby Metz, an '01 from Bloomfield Hills, Mich., has committed to Colgate. An undersized defenseman, he has two goals and six assists in 19 games played. That marks quite a step in his production from his first year of prep hockey in 2018-19.

