Three takes: Northeastern wins third straight Beanpot

Northeastern's Jim Madigan and seniors pose with the Beanpot trophy. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BOSTON — Northeastern took home its third consecutive Beanpot after defeating Boston University, 5-4, in double overtime in front 17,850 rabid fans at TD Garden.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Jordan Harris scored a power play goal at the 14:33 mark of the second overtime. Senior Zach Solow was named Beanpot MVP and graduate student Craig Pantano took home the Eberle Award as the goaltender with the top save percentage in the tournament.

Boston University took a 2-0 lead before Northeastern scored four unanswered goals in the second period to take a 4-2 advantage into the third period. The Terriers fought back to send the game to overtime, including the game-tying goal with just over a second to play in regulation.