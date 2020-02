The Wenatchee Wild won the ECEL 16-U Playoffs. (ECEL)

HINGHAM, Mass. -- The ECEL held its playoffs over the weekend with the Wenatchee Wild and Elite Hockey Academy winning at the 16-U and 18-U divisions, respectively.

There’s a huge disparity in the level of talent among the league clubs, but there are solid prospects throughout the various divisions.

I was at the Pilgrim Arena on Friday to catch some of the action at the ECEL Playoffs. Below are uncommitted prospects who stood out during the day’s action: