Breaking down his game: Ian Moore

Ian Moore is a star puck-moving defenseman for St. Mark's. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

If you had to build the perfect defenseman for today's National Hockey League, what qualities would you look for?

Size, sure. That's important, but not nearly as much as it used to be. You could say size these days is a bonus for a defenseman who's going to log most of your minutes on the blue line.

More important in today's NHL are speed and adept puck-moving skills. Sort of a combination of, say, Rasmus Dahlin, John Klingberg and, for good measure, toss in some old-school Nicklas Lidstrom smarts, and efficiency of movement and positioning.

Which brings us to St. Mark's defenseman Ian Moore.