Beanpot preview: What to expect in the BU-Northeastern final

Northeastern is looking to win a third consecutive Beanpot for the first time in its history. (Getty Images)

As longtime Hockey East rivals separated by just a few miles, Boston University and Northeastern play multiple times every season.

It’s always a good rivalry. Naturally, though, there is something special about meeting in the Beanpot.

Few people have a more unique experience with this rivalry than Brendan Collier because the Charlestown, Mass., native and Malden Catholic grad’s 141-game collegiate career (2013-17) was split between the two programs. He played for current New York Rangers coach David Quinn as a freshman at BU before a three-year run at Northeastern, when he played in one Beanpot title game (2015) and won a Hockey East championship (2016) under Jim Madigan.