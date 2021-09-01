Marie-Philip Poulin, 30, played at BU from 2011-15 and led the Terriers to four straight Hockey East titles. (Derek Leung/Getty Images)

It took overtime – and a flick of the wrist from a former Boston University star – but Canada won the IIHF Women’s World Championship for the first time since 2012 when Marie-Philip Poulin placed a 20-foot wrist shot into the United States net Tuesday night in Calgary, Alberta.

“I am really proud of this group. I thought we had a great first period, we weathered the storm in the second and followed it up with a really good third period. Then you get to overtime and anything happens. Either way, I am really proud of what we accomplished here,” U.S. head coach Joel Johnson told the media following the game.