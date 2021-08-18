Recruiting: BU, Providence land pair of ’04 commitments

Former Merrimack recruit Jonathan Young (Pelham, N.H.) is headed to Division 3 to play at St. Olaf College. (Kevin Jones)

Boston Advantage defenseman Tim Busconi has committed to Boston University, it was announced Wednesday.

The '04 right-shot blueliner from Milton, Mass., has been a longtime Boston Advantage player. In limited games during the 2020-21 season, Busconi put up nearly a point per game for the organization’s 16-U team.

Busconi skates well, has a good stick and can move pucks north. He’s expected to play for the Advantage’s 18-U team during the 2021-22 season. He’ll likely head to the USHL for the year after before matriculating to BU.