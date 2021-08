Team USA has won the past five IIHF World Championships, including 2019 over Finland for gold. (Getty Images)

The United States team that again will look to strike gold at the IIHF Women’s World Championship has a distinct local flavor.

Two assistant coaches and eight players with New England roots are in Calgary prepping for the tournament, which will run Aug. 20-31.

The U.S. opens play Aug. 20 with a game against Switzerland. The Americans have won the past five championships, including the 2019 event when the U.S. skated past Finland for gold.