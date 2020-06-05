Former BC goalie Ryan Edquist transfers to Minnesota State

Ryan Edquist was solid as a freshman for BC but saw limited playing time after that. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

Former Boston College goaltender Ryan Edquist will transfer to Minnesota State for his final season of eligibility.

As a grad transfer, the ’98 from Lakeville, Minn., will be eligible to suit up immediately for the Mavericks. Edquist was a well-regarded younger goaltender who initially had committed to the University of Minnesota.

He decommitted from the Gophers and chose the Eagles. Unfortunately for Edquist, he always was behind a top NHL goaltending prospect during his time in Chestnut Hill. He backed up Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Joseph Woll for three seasons and sat behind Florida Panthers first-round pick Spencer Knight in 2019-20.