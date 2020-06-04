New England Hockey Journal

Cushing product Nolan McElhaney commits to Long Island University

Nolan McElhaney had a breakout season at Cushing in 2017-18 and now heads to Long Island. (Cushing)

Newly appointed head coach Brett Riley has hit the ground running at Long Island University. The new Division 1 hockey program already has landed several commits.

On Wednesday, LIU picked up its first player from New England. Former Cushing Academy star Nolan McElhaney announced his commitment to continue his college hockey career with the Sharks. He had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this offseason.

The ’99 from Natick, Mass., was on the roster at the University of New Hampshire this past season but did not play in any games. McElhaney has upside with his size, ability to jump into the offense and his slick hands as a puck mover.

