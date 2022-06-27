New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Five New Englanders make Hlinka-Gretzky Camp All-Star Games

By

Joe Connor
Joe Connor (Amherst, N.H.) advanced to the next stage of the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup Camp. (Cameron Andrews/Avon Old Farms)

AMHERST, N.Y. – Five players from New England have made the cut to compete in the Hlinka Camp All-Star Games following the conclusion of the four days of competition at the USA Hockey Select 17 Player Development Camp.

Three games will be played over the course of two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, at the Northtown Center, a multi-ice sheet facility just outside of Buffalo. From here, the U.S. Under-18 Men’s Select Team will be chosen to compete in Red Deer, Alberta, from July 31-August 6 at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup. The event is traditionally the first big international competition for the upcoming NHL Draft class. Players born between Sept. 16, 2004, and Sept. 15, 2005, are in their first year of eligibility for the NHL Draft in 2023. The Americans haven’t won the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup since 2003. In fairness, USA Hockey opts to bring a group of players outside of the National Team Development Program, so it is without the high-end players that other countries are bringing.

Two forwards, one defenseman and two goaltenders make up the New England contingent at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup All-Star Games.

Those players and the full list of those playing over the next two days at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup Camp are below.

