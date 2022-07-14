Three New England ’06 players chosen for U.S. Under-17 Five Nations Tournament team

Noble and Greenough's Thatcher Bernstein (Brookline, Mass.) was selected for the Five Nations Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

AMHERST, N.Y. — There were plenty of surprises Wednesday when USA Hockey announced its team for the 2022 Under-17 Five Nations Tournament. The roster decision came after the weeklong USA Hockey Select 16 Player Development Camp at the Northtown Center just outside of Buffalo.

In addition to the three New England natives, four others with ties to the region were selected.

The U.S. Under-17 Men’s Select Team opens up play at the Five Nations Tournament on Aug. 9 with a clash against Germany. All games will be played at the recently opened Ed Robson Arena, home of Colorado College of the NCHC.