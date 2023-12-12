Five locals reflect on careers after U.S. Hockey Fall of Fame induction

Katie King Crowley, the BC women's coach, was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON — It was only fitting that the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame held its induction ceremonies in New England last week, since five of its six honorees hailed from or had ties to the region.

The American hockey legends celebrated by the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in the Class of 2023 included five newly inducted Hall of Famers — Dustin Brown, Brian Burke, Katie King Crowley (Salem, N.H.), Jamie Langenbrunner and Brian Murphy (Dover, N.H.) — and the NHL’s Lester Patrick Trophy recipient, Joe Bertagna (Arlington, Mass.).

“Growing up I wanted to be Cam Neely,” said Crowley, one of the greatest U.S. women’s Olympians of all time who's now the Boston College women’s head coach. “I was a Bruins fan through and through, so I was watching the Bruins all the time, no matter what. We still do. … We thought we were one of them when we were playing in the basement or in the driveway.”

Hockey means that much to New Englanders. It’s more than just a sport.

Among the five Hall of Famers, Crowley’s local connections run deepest.