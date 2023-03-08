Zach Metsa celebrates Quinnipiac winning the Friendship Four. (William Cherry/Belfast Giants)

The regular season is complete, and all of New England’s Division 1 men’s college hockey teams are firmly entrenched in playoff action.

Holy Cross upset American International in the best-of-three Atlantic Hockey quarterfinal round this past weekend, setting the table for a full week of postseason games ahead across all three conferences.

Hockey East tournament action begins with three first-round games on Wednesday and will continue on Friday, with the winners heading to TD Garden for the semifinals. The top local teams in ECAC Hockey will be in action for three-game quarterfinal series starting Friday.

With the regular season complete across all three conferences, here is New England Hockey Journal’s latest look at the top teams in the region in power ranking form: