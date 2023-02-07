Evaluating 15 prospects from Beanpot semifinals

Hunter McDonald was superb for Northeastern Monday night. (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

BOSTON – Big-time players are supposed to step up in meaningful games. A number of NHL prospects did that on Monday night at the 70th annual Beanpot Tournament at TD Garden.

That couldn't have been more prevalent than when Buffalo Sabres prospect Devon Levi stole the show by making 33 saves in Northeastern’s 3-1 win over Boston University.

In the first game, Calgary Flames first-round pick Matthew Coronato scored two goals in Harvard’s 4-3 overtime victory over Boston College. Cutter Gauthier and Nikita Nesterenko, the Eagles’ top two forwards, led a late third period comeback to force the extra session.

Here is a full report on prospects from both Beanpot semifinal games.