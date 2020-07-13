Ryan Flaherty (Milton, Mass.) is a center with strong potential for BC High. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

EXETER, N.H. — The Eastern Exposure All-Star Weekend, held July 10-12, brought some of the country’s top 2005-born prospects to the Rinks at Exeter.

While college coaches are still prohibited from watching this age group due to the NCAA’s recruiting dead period brought on by the coronavirus, many NHLPA agents, other advisors, NHL scouts, junior scouts and prep coaches took in the action.

Participants competed in two games and were put through practices and small-area games. NHL scouts, including Ryan Breen (New Jersey Devils), Mike Levine (Vegas Golden Knights), Vincent Montelbano (Vancouver Canucks) and Tom O’Connor were some of the notable coaches who worked with this age group.