New England NHL draft trait analysis, Part 1: Overvaluing of size

Doyle Somerby (6-6, 222) was selected 125th by the New York Islanders in 2012. (Getty Images)

While the 2020 NHL Entry Draft — originally planned for this past weekend in Montreal — is postponed until an unknown date, the process of selecting the league’s future is always on our minds at New England Hockey Journal.

Over the next two weeks, we will take a look back at the New England players selected since the 2010 draft. We’ll analyze what went right, what went wrong, and who the overachievers were. Further, we’ll dive into analytics to try to determine what stats can tell us about a prospect's future success or lack thereof.

We start off with a look at the overvalued traits when scouting prospective NHL players.