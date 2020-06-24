Avon Old Farms blueliner Charlie Leddy (Fairfield, Conn.) is committed to Boston College.

Thirty-three players born in 2004 are committed to college hockey programs.

While I don’t have concrete numbers, it is certainly less than the ’01s through ’03s at the same period of time. That is due to the NCAA recruiting legislation that was enacted last May to prevent communications and offers to younger prospects in all sports. While not all ’04s are entering their junior year of high school, many are. Those players in this birth year will be able to commit to college hockey programs again starting on Aug. 1.

While it’s a small sample size, I wanted to take a look at the trends and analyze the ’04s already committed to college hockey programs, similarly to what I did recently with the ’03s (read that story here). It’s interesting to look across the landscape and see what programs have the makings of a good class at this birth year and what other tendencies there might be.