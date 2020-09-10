New England Hockey Journal

Juniors

Eastern Alliance Kickoff spotlight: North Jersey Avalanche a rising 16-U power

By

Forward Mick Thompson has good hockey sense and creativity in the offensive zone. (Matt Dewkett)

STAMFORD, Conn. — The North Jersey Avalanche program consistently has been one of the best in the Northeast for several years now. This year’s edition of the 16-U team looks to have the firepower to win a national championship next April.

Vinny Smith’s team proved its mettle early in the season over the weekend at the Eastern Alliance Kickoff. It did so against some of the region’s best teams in Mid Fairfield, Cape Cod Whalers, Bishop Kearney, Junior Bulldogs and Rochester Coalition.

The North Jersey Avalanche staff do a terrific job of recruiting high-end players to its organization. Newcomers to this year’s team include top players from the United States and Canada. Despite losing ’04s Devin Kaplan and Lane Hutson to the NTDP and countless ’03s who have moved on to the 18-U team, this year’s team looks to be just as good, if not better.

