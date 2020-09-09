NTDP Watch: Eastern Alliance Kickoff

Chelsea Piers and other sites hosted the Eastern Alliance Kickoff over Labor Day Weekend. (Jeff Cox/NEHJ)

Several prospects on the USA Hockey NTDP radar took to the ice in southern Connecticut over Labor Day Weekend at the Eastern Alliance Kickoff.

While college coaches still can’t be in the rinks, scouts from NHL, USHL, QMJHL and OHL teams, as well as USA Hockey personnel, spent time in the various rinks watching prospects. The Eastern Alliance Kickoff was played primarily at Chelsea Piers in Stamford, Conn., but rinks in Bridgeport, Hamden, Milford, Norwalk and West Haven also were utilized.

There were a lot of good hockey players across the four age divisions, 18-U, 16-U, 15 Pure and 14-U. However, a few ’05s at the 16-U and 15 Pure divisions stood out as possibly being good enough to play on the 2021-22 NTDP U-17 team.