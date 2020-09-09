New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

NTDP Watch: Eastern Alliance Kickoff

By

Chelsea Piers and other sites hosted the Eastern Alliance Kickoff over Labor Day Weekend. (Jeff Cox/NEHJ)

Several prospects on the USA Hockey NTDP radar took to the ice in southern Connecticut over Labor Day Weekend at the Eastern Alliance Kickoff.

While college coaches still can’t be in the rinks, scouts from NHL, USHL, QMJHL and OHL teams, as well as USA Hockey personnel, spent time in the various rinks watching prospects. The Eastern Alliance Kickoff was played primarily at Chelsea Piers in Stamford, Conn., but rinks in Bridgeport, Hamden, Milford, Norwalk and West Haven also were utilized.

There were a lot of good hockey players across the four age divisions, 18-U, 16-U, 15 Pure and 14-U. However, a few ’05s at the 16-U and 15 Pure divisions stood out as possibly being good enough to play on the 2021-22 NTDP U-17 team.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

River Rats Jamboree: Reviewing the 18-U Division

EXETER, N.H. — The 18-U division of the River Rats Jamboree brought out about a dozen NHL scouts to watch some of the region’s top…
Read More

New England Hockey Journal’s The Rink Shrinks podcast debuts

Seamans Media Inc., publisher of New England Hockey Journal and other specialized sports content, is proud to announce the debut of its new podcast, New…
Read More

USHL, other junior leagues ramping up plans for return to play

While the National Hockey League continues its pursuit of crowning a champion for the 2019-20 campaign by conducting this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs in two…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter