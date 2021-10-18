Nobles center Ben MacDonald (Weston, Mass.) skates split season with the East Coast Wizards 18-U. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It was a light weekend as far as major showcases go in the New England region. The E9 Prep League was in action Friday through Sunday at The Rinks at Exeter and Haverhill Valley Forum. Teams competed at the 18-U, 16-U and 15 Only divisions.

A handful of college coaches and NHL scouts took in various games over the course of the weekend. It was calm before the storm, you could say. The next few weekends will be busy for those scouting talent in the region.

The Beast Playoffs take place this upcoming weekend before the Beantown Fall Classic and Eastern Exposure Cup conclude the October slate. E9 Playoffs and Massachusetts Hockey District Playoffs are a couple of marquee events on the calendar over the first half of November.