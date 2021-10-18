Prospects: New Englanders starting off hot in junior hockey

Jake Black (Pomfret, Conn.) has 11 goals in 11 games in his first season in the NAHL. (Phil Andraychak/Johnstown Tomahawks)

Several New Englanders have made an impression through the first month or so of the 2021-22 junior hockey season.

While much of the focus among Division 1 recruiters is deservedly on the USHL, a few older junior players in the NAHL and NCDC are hitting their stride. Especially with Covid causing a backlog at the college level, it will be extremely difficult for '01s and '02s to land spots for the upcoming season.

These seven New England players born in 2001 and 2002 are playing well to start the 2021-22 junior hockey season in the NAHL and NCDC. Here’s a look at who and why they’re having success.