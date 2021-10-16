New England Hockey Journal

Nolan Joyce on BC commit, preparing for winter at St. Sebastian’s

By

Nolan Joyce
St. Sebastian's defenseman Nolan Joyce (Dedham, Mass.) committed to Boston College over the summer. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

St. Sebastian's junior Nolan Joyce made sure to do his homework before making his college commitment over the summer.

Joyce, a late 2003 birth-year defenseman from Dedham, Mass., didn’t want to blindly follow in the footsteps of his family’s NCAA hockey paths.

His older brother, ’01 forward Connor, is a freshman at Boston College, while his dad, John, played four seasons for the Chestnut Hill program from 1990-94.

Still, even with a decades-long lineage to the Jerry York-led program in Hockey East, the youngest Joyce wanted to make sure it was the right fit for him before locking it in. 

