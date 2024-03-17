Duxbury shuts out Falmouth to repeat as MIAA D2 girls champions

Duxbury shut out Falmouth, 4-0, to repeat as MIAA Division 2 girls champions. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — Make that two straight for Duxbury.

The No. 1 Dragons (24-3-0) shut out Falmouth (23-3-1), 4-0, to repeat as MIAA Division 2 girls champions. It's Duxbury's sixth title in six tries all time, each of which has come in the last 10 years. The Dragons also beat Falmouth, 1-0, in 2013.

Four different skaters scored for Dan Najarian's squad, and senior goalie Anna McGinty stood tall in net to keep a clean sheet.

Junior forward Maeve Gallagher's opening goal just 1:53 into the game went down as the eventual game-winner.

Here is a full recap as well as some takeaways from the game.