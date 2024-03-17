New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

Duxbury shuts out Falmouth to repeat as MIAA D2 girls champions

Avatar photo
By

Duxbury shut out Falmouth, 4-0, to repeat as MIAA Division 2 girls champions. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)
Duxbury shut out Falmouth, 4-0, to repeat as MIAA Division 2 girls champions. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — Make that two straight for Duxbury.

The No. 1 Dragons (24-3-0) shut out Falmouth (23-3-1), 4-0, to repeat as MIAA Division 2 girls champions. It's Duxbury's sixth title in six tries all time, each of which has come in the last 10 years. The Dragons also beat Falmouth, 1-0, in 2013. 

Four different skaters scored for Dan Najarian's squad, and senior goalie Anna McGinty stood tall in net to keep a clean sheet. 

Junior forward Maeve Gallagher's opening goal just 1:53 into the game went down as the eventual game-winner.

Here is a full recap as well as some takeaways from the game.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Duxbury shut out Falmouth, 4-0, to repeat as MIAA Division 2 girls champions. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Duxbury shuts out Falmouth to repeat as MIAA D2 girls champions

BOSTON — Make that two straight for Duxbury. The No. 1 Dragons (24-3-0) shut out Falmouth (23-3-1), 4-0, to repeat as MIAA Division 2 girls…
Read More
Duxbury

Full schedule for 2024 MIAA hockey championships

To some, St. Patrick's Day comes to mind when they think of March 17. But for some of the state's best high school hockey players…
Read More
Dover-Sherborn/Weston beat Hanover, 5-1, for the Division 4 boys title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Dover-Sherborn/Weston beats Hanover to win MIAA D4 boys title

BOSTON — Lightning struck more than twice for No. 5 Dover-Sherborn/Weston. Junior forward Hunter Hourihan (Dover, Mass.) gave the Raiders a 2-1 lead with 47.7 seconds…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter