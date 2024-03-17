Dover-Sherborn/Weston beats Hanover to win MIAA D4 boys title

Dover-Sherborn/Weston beat Hanover, 5-1, for the Division 4 boys title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — Lightning struck more than twice for Dover-Sherborn/Weston.

Junior forward Hunter Hourihan (Dover, Mass.) gave the Raiders a 2-1 lead with 47.7 seconds left in the second period. Just 16.1 seconds later freshman Christos Rogaris (Weston, Mass.) made it 3-1.

Then, senior forward Max Niit's (Dover, Mass.) second of the game extended the lead to 4-1 just 2:14 into the third period. Just 15 seconds later, sophomore forward Max Patenaude (Dover, Mass.) made it a five-goal cushion.

From there, Dover-Sherborn/Weston went to work defensively and on the forecheck to close out the win and earn the program's first-ever title.

Here's a complete recap, plus takeaways from the game.