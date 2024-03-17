New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

Dover-Sherborn/Weston beats Hanover to win MIAA D4 boys title

Avatar photo
By

Dover-Sherborn/Weston beat Hanover, 5-1, for the Division 4 boys title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)
Dover-Sherborn/Weston beat Hanover, 5-1, for the Division 4 boys title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — Lightning struck more than twice for Dover-Sherborn/Weston. 

Junior forward Hunter Hourihan (Dover, Mass.) gave the Raiders a 2-1 lead with 47.7 seconds left in the second period. Just 16.1 seconds later freshman Christos Rogaris (Weston, Mass.) made it 3-1. 

Then, senior forward Max Niit's (Dover, Mass.) second of the game extended the lead to 4-1 just 2:14 into the third period. Just 15 seconds later, sophomore forward Max Patenaude (Dover, Mass.) made it a five-goal cushion. 

From there, Dover-Sherborn/Weston went to work defensively and on the forecheck to close out the win and earn the program's first-ever title. 

Here's a complete recap, plus takeaways from the game.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Dover-Sherborn/Weston beat Hanover, 5-1, for the Division 4 boys title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Dover-Sherborn/Weston beats Hanover to win MIAA D4 boys title

BOSTON — Lightning struck more than twice for No. 5 Dover-Sherborn/Weston. Junior forward Hunter Hourihan (Dover, Mass.) gave the Raiders a 2-1 lead with 47.7 seconds…
Read More
Dover-Sherborn/Weston

MIAA D4 boys hockey playoffs: Full schedule, bracket and results

It's tournament time in Massachusetts. The MIAA Division 4 boys hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the No. 1 seed is Winthrop…
Read More
Duxbury

Full schedule for 2024 MIAA hockey championships

To some, St. Patrick's Day comes to mind when they think of March 17. But for some of the state's best high school hockey players…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter