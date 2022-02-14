Division 3 takeaways: A crazy NEHC finish and wild final week

Sam Best (Woburn, Mass.) has been an asset in the UMB goal, with a 2.31 GAA and .917 save percentage. (Sarah Harlinski)

The penultimate weekend of the Division 3 regular season featured a can-you-believe-this finish and delivered some clarity to the playoff picture in the region’s four leagues.

It couldn’t be any clearer in the NEHC, which is the first league on to the playoffs, which begin with a four-team play-in round on Wednesday.

Colby (NESCAC) and the University of New England (Commonwealth Coast) are in the pole positions for top seeds in their leagues, while Plymouth State and Fitchburg State have lapped the field in the MASCAC.

All four of those teams have work to do this week if they want to secure No. 1.