New England Hockey Journal

Division 3

Division 3 takeaways: A crazy NEHC finish and wild final week

By

Sam Best (Woburn, Mass.) has been an asset in the UMB goal, with a 2.31 GAA and .917 save percentage. (Sarah Harlinski)

The penultimate weekend of the Division 3 regular season featured a can-you-believe-this finish and delivered some clarity to the playoff picture in the region’s four leagues.

It couldn’t be any clearer in the NEHC, which is the first league on to the playoffs, which begin with a four-team play-in round on Wednesday.

Colby (NESCAC) and the University of New England (Commonwealth Coast) are in the pole positions for top seeds in their leagues, while Plymouth State and Fitchburg State have lapped the field in the MASCAC.

All four of those teams have work to do this week if they want to secure No. 1.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Division 3: Surging UNE trying to make up for lost time

The University of New England has staked its claim as one of the top programs in New England, a status accelerated by the opening of…
Read More

Power Rankings: Plymouth, Fitchburg and a MASCAC showdown

The two teams that have separated themselves from the pack in the MASCAC meet for a third — but possibly not final — time tonight.…
Read More

How surging Colby has grabbed control of the NESCAC

After skating off the ice following practice on Wednesday night, coach Blaise MacDonald (Billerica, Mass.) was asked about his points of emphasis as his rolling…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter