Division 3: Surging UNE trying to make up for lost time

Captain Liam Darcy (East Waterboro, Maine) has been a key player on the University of New England blueline. (Photo by David Bates)

The University of New England has staked its claim as one of the top programs in New England, a status accelerated by the opening of the Harold Alfond Forum nearly a decade ago and the hiring of Kevin Swallow as head coach in 2015.

At first glance, this year has been more of the same for the Nor’easters, their 13-3-1 mark – and No. 11 national ranking – moving Swallow's career record at UNE to 105-41-14.

But this season’s been anything but typical.

Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Curry pushed the Nor’easters into a first-place tie in the Commonwealth Coast Conference with Salve Regina with five games to play.