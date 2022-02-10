Division 3: Surging UNE trying to make up for lost time

The University of New England has staked its claim as one of the top programs in New England, a status accelerated by the opening of the Harold Alfond Forum nearly a decade ago and the hiring of Kevin Swallow as head coach in 2015.
At first glance, this year has been more of the same for the Nor’easters, their 13-3-1 mark – and No. 11 national ranking – moving Swallow's career record at UNE to 105-41-14.
But this season’s been anything but typical.
Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Curry pushed the Nor’easters into a first-place tie in the Commonwealth Coast Conference with Salve Regina with five games to play.