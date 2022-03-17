Division 3: How can Babson and UNE reach the Frozen Four?

Liam Darcy of UNE and Mike Egan of Babson are both a win away from reaching the Division 3 Frozen Four. (Don Cameron illustration)

Two conference champions from the region have skated into the NCAA tournament quarterfinals. Both are riding lengthy win streaks.

And both will be decided underdogs when they take New York State ice against their powerful opponents in Saturday's quarterfinal round.

One could make a case that both Babson (20-5-2) and the University of New England (22-3-1) are playing with house money after winning their leagues and first-round NCAA games. UNE faces No. 2 Utica (25-2-1) at 2 p.m., while the Beavers play at No. 3 Geneseo (22-3-1) at 7 p.m.

The winners advance to Lake Placid for next weekend's first Frozen Four since 2019. Let's answer some burning questions on the eve of the games.