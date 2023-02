Myles Abbate has been vital for Plymouth State this season. (Plymouth State Athletics)

For fans of Division 3 hockey, this is one of the best weeks of the year.

All four leagues in New England have conference tournament games on tap, and 21 different teams from the region are still holding out hope for titles and NCAA tournament auto-bids.

The Commonwealth Coast Conference and the MASCAC open their tournaments with mid-week first-round games, with the NEHC and NESCAC returning to the ice Saturday.

Let’s answer some burning questions from all four leagues.