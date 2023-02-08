D-3 rankings: Plymouth State clinches, Trinity continues surge

Myles Abbate (Norwell, Mass.) achieved his 100th career point as Plymouth State kept winning. (Plymouth State Athletics)

February is here, and with it the final push for teams to make a climb in their conference standings.

Plymouth State has secured first place in the MASCAC for the sixth season in a row. Three more wins and the Panthers will have run the table in their league.

Endicott has all but secured first place in the Commonwealth Coast Conference. Trinity’s surge has lifted it into first place in the NESCAC, while Norwich has a chance to win the NEHC entering the final weekend of play.

Where do those teams stack up in our latest power rankings? Let’s check.