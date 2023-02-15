D-3: Burning questions for Norwich, Babson, UMB as playoffs begin

Senior defenseman Callum Jones has been a big part of Norwich's resurgence this season. (Jasmine Olson)

The NEHC becomes the first New England league in Division 3 to begin its postseason tournament, which it does on Saturday with four quarterfinal games on campus sites.

It will be top-seeded Hobart vs. No. 8 Castleton, second-seeded Norwich vs. No. 7 New England College, third-seeded Babson vs. No. 6 UMass Boston and fourth-seeded Elmira vs. No. 5 Skidmore.

It took preseason favorite Hobart until the last weekend of the regular season to cement first place, which it did by scoring three first-period goals Friday and holding on to beat Norwich, 3-2.

But after being picked for fourth place in the preseason, Norwich has played excellent hockey, almost from the outset. The team is 18-5-2 overall and ranked No. 5 in the current USCHO.com poll.