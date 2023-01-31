Junior forward Kyle Tomaso (Newport, R.I.) of Trinity leads the NESCAC with 15 assists. (Trinity College Athletics)

With three weekends to go in the regular season, the best Division 3 title race in the region can be found in the NESCAC.

The top of the standings got even tighter following a weekend that saw leaders Amherst and Wesleyan stumble, Trinity continue its charge, and Colby skate to yet another win over top rival Bowdoin.

Four teams have positioned themselves smartly in the NESCAC’s order of merit, which awards three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime win and one point for an overtime loss.

Let’s take a closer look at the contenders.