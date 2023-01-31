New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Division 3

D-3: A closer look at the four contenders in the NESCAC

By

Junior forward Kyle Tomaso (Newport, R.I.) of Trinity leads the NESCAC with 15 assists. (Trinity College Athletics)

With three weekends to go in the regular season, the best Division 3 title race in the region can be found in the NESCAC.

The top of the standings got even tighter following a weekend that saw leaders Amherst and Wesleyan stumble, Trinity continue its charge, and Colby skate to yet another win over top rival Bowdoin.

Four teams have positioned themselves smartly in the NESCAC’s order of merit, which awards three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime win and one point for an overtime loss.

Let’s take a closer look at the contenders.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

D-3 rankings: It’s Endicott vs. Curry in a pivotal home-and-home

The last weekend in January offers a series of games that will go far in determining the champions of two of the region’s four Division…
Read More

Division 3 takeaways: Endicott’s joyride continues with sweep

Endicott can’t be beaten. Neither can Plymouth State. And the NESCAC is still up for grabs. With just five weeks of hockey to play before…
Read More

Watch list: Division 3 goalies who’ve impressed this season

When it comes to Division 3 goalies, New England has undergone a changing of the guard. Several of the goalies that set the bar high…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter