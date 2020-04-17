New England Hockey Journal

Division 3

Division 3 coaches shelve disappointment, forge ahead with recruiting to restock talent pools

By

Plymouth State coach Craig Russell guided his team to a second straight MASCAC title and the national tourney. (Mike Gridley)

For Division 3 college hockey coaches, April, May and June comprise a holiday season, of sorts.

That’s the time when a crop of very talented college-bound hockey players comes to the realization that the Division 1 offers they were hoping for are not going to materialize, and that some of the top D-3 programs are worth another hard look.

“Typically, the best Division 3 players are those borderline Division 1 players,” said Kevin Swallow, the coach at the University of New England. “They’ll wait and wait for those Division 1 offers to come through. They’ll wait until May or even June, and if no offers, they’ll look at us.”

