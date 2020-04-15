John Hagan earned two state titles with Canton and now heads to Tilton for a PG year. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

While most of the attention in Massachusetts high school hockey is devoted to the Division 1 circuit and those teams with a chance to make the Super 8, there are some good prospects in Division 2 and Division 3.

A common misconception heard around rinks in the Bay State is that Division 2 and Division 3 hockey is a dead end. A few of the top teams in Division 2 are able to compete and hold their own against Division 1 schools.

Many of this year’s best players in Division 2 and Division 3 are younger freshmen and sophomores who will be moving on to prep school. Below is a look at the top 32 players in Division 2 and Division 3 who I saw in person this past hockey season: