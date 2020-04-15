New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

MIAA: Ranking the top 32 players in Division 2/3

By

John Hagan earned two state titles with Canton and now heads to Tilton for a PG year. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

While most of the attention in Massachusetts high school hockey is devoted to the Division 1 circuit and those teams with a chance to make the Super 8, there are some good prospects in Division 2 and Division 3.

A common misconception heard around rinks in the Bay State is that Division 2 and Division 3 hockey is a dead end. A few of the top teams in Division 2 are able to compete and hold their own against Division 1 schools.

Many of this year’s best players in Division 2 and Division 3 are younger freshmen and sophomores who will be moving on to prep school. Below is a look at the top 32 players in Division 2 and Division 3 who I saw in person this past hockey season:

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Title review: Arlington, Pope Francis cap shortened season with shared Super 8

Better endings were certainly envisioned by Arlington and Pope Francis than being awarded co-champs of the MIAA Division 1A Super 8 after the coronavirus forced…
Read More

High school: NEHJ’s 2019-20 MIAA Hockey Awards

With the 2019-20 MIAA hockey season having come to a conclusion, now is the time for the New England Hockey Journal awards for excellence. I…
Read More

Mass. high school hockey: Top 10 moments of 2019-20

There will be no Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) championship games at the TD Garden this season. Sunday, March 15, 2020, was a day marked…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter