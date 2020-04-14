Spencer Knight was a unanimous selection to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2019-20. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

For the past few years at the conclusion of the Frozen Four, I’ve published an all-too-early look at how the standings might shake out in Hockey East the following season.

Boston College won the Hockey East regular-season championship and had the horses to make a run through the league tournament and beyond. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, the 2019-20 college hockey season was cut short, and we’ll never find out the champion.

With brighter times ahead, I’m taking a stab at who will be good and who will be bad during the 2020-21 Hockey East season.

While things could change, I don’t foresee my early projections being wrong in terms of what team will reign supreme in Hockey East come next season.