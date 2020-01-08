Danforth finding groove at Finnish Elite level

Justin Danforth is on roughly a point-a-game pace for Lukko, with a 60-point season possible. (Elmeri Elo/ElonKuvaus)

Coming off a forgettable 2-30-4 season in 2012-13, the Sacred Heart University coaching staff knew it needed to bring in some elite talent to change the program’s fortunes. Always fighting the recruiting battle against the bigger names in the region, they knew they would have to find some hidden gems.

As assistant coach Scott McDougall began his recruiting, he got a tip from a former men’s league teammate. “(Dan Stewart) called me and said there’s a couple kids on our team here in Cobourg (Ontario) that are really good, and you’ve got to come watch them,” McDougall said.

Trusting his friend’s advice, McDougall made the trek north. He would find a pair of talents in Canada (eventual captain Evan Jasper also would be brought into the fold), but one stood out more than others.