Holiday tournaments shuffle NEHJ Prep School Coaches Poll

Tim Delay and St. Sebastian's have been on the move in the poll. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The recent resumption of the prep hockey schedule throughout the region means it’s time for the return of New England Hockey Journal’s Coaches Poll. With the 2020 portion of the schedule now underway, we plan on being here each week until the champions are crowned in March.

A large dose of tournaments over the past several weeks has made for a considerably different look in this latest edition, though eight of the teams ranked were also listed in the final coaches’ ranks of the 2019 calendar year. Several teams have not seen action since before the holidays, but action resumes its normal pace over the next week.

Eleven other teams received consideration for the top-10 ranks, which are voted upon by a panel of the region’s coaches. (Teams receive 10 points for a first-place vote, nine for a second-place vote, eight for a third-place vote, etc.)