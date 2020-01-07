Recruiting: Joseph Dunlap commits to Ohio State

New England Hockey Journal

Joseph Dunlap (Windham, N.H.) committed to Ohio State.

Fargo Force forward Joseph Dunlap has committed to Ohio State, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Dunlap, a '99 from Windham, N.H., previously was committed to play college hockey at Holy Cross. In his second full season of junior hockey, Dunlap has three goals and 13 assists in 27 games for the Force. He spent 2018-19 with the now defunct Central Illinois Flying Aces in the USHL. He had 12 goals and 12 assists in 61 games last season.

Prior to the USHL, Dunlap played two seasons for Casey Kesselring at New Hampton School. He posted 37 goals and 44 assists in 67 games over two seasons with the Huskies. Dunlap played midget hockey for the New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs.

