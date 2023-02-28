D-3 takeaways: Quarterfinal chaos spices things up in the NESCAC

Senior goalie Dan Dachille and Amherst will host the semifinal and final rounds of the NESCAC tournament. (Amherst College Athletics)

The playoff weekend that was in Division 3 had something for everyone.

For fans of chalk picks, there was top-seeded Endicott and second-seeded Curry handling their semifinal business to set up an anticipated championship game in the Commonwealth Coast Conference.

For fans of mayhem, there were three road teams – and almost a fourth – winning one-goal thrillers in the NESCAC quarterfinals to set up a crazy final weekend.

Here are our top takeaways from the D-3 conference tournaments and a look ahead to championship weekend.