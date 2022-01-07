Connecticut hockey player dies after injury sustained in game

The incident occurred Thursday evening at Brunswick School, officials said. (Photo by Getty Images)

A high school hockey player has passed away as a result of an injury sustained on the ice Thursday evening during a game between Brunswick School and St. Luke’s School in Greenwich, Conn., police said.

The incident occurred in a JV game at Hartong Rink, per the team schedule posted online, as Brunswick hosted St. Luke’s, a private, co-educational school located in New Canaan, Conn. The game began at approximately 5 p.m.

According to a statement from the Greenwich Police Department, an unnamed St. Luke’s player fell to the ice during the normal course of the game.

“Another player who was near the downed player was unable to stop, and collided with the player who fell,” said Greenwich Capt. Mark Zuccerella.

Game play was halted and 911 was called. The injured player was then rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he “died as a result of the injury,” Zuccerella said.

“We are saddened beyond words,” Brunswick Head of School Thomas Philip said in a statement to New England Hockey Journal on Friday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the boy, the players and coaches on both teams, the entirety of the St. Luke’s School community, and our own students and families.

“Tragedies such as this are hard to process and impossible to understand,” Philip added. “We will do all we can in the coming days and weeks to help and support those in our community and in the St. Luke’s community. We ask that everyone say a prayer for the boy, his family, and all those impacted by this horrible accident.”

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC), the state’s governing body of high school athletics, expressed this message of condolences for the unnamed player and his family on Twitter:

“The CIAC extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the St. Luke’s hockey player and the St. Luke’s community for their tragic loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all impacted by this tragedy.”

The Greenwich Police Department is not releasing any further information at this time, Zuccerella said.

St. Luke’s could not be reached for direct comment at the time of publication. Both schools are closed on Friday due to snow.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as further details emerge.