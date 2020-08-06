New England Hockey Journal

College: Kasper Kotkansalo departs BU, but Michael La Starza commits to the Terriers

By

Defenseman Kasper Kotkansalo compiled 25 points in three seasons with BU. (Getty Images)

Two more players with collegiate eligibility remaining have turned pro, due to the coronavirus’ negative impact on college hockey programs in the region.

Boston University defenseman Kasper Kotkansalo and Harvard forward Henry Bowlby will forgo their final season of eligibility.

Kotkansalo, a 2017 third-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings, will play for Assat in Liiga, the top league in Finland. In 112 career games over three seasons with the Terriers, Kotkansalo notched two goals and 23 assists.

