Brunswick School center Connor Welsh (Greenwich, Conn.) is headed to Boston College. (Matt Dewkett)

Saturday marked the first day that rising juniors could commit to a college hockey program.

Five New England players, born in 2003 or 2004, pledged to a school on Saturday, while seven schools from the region landed new recruits. Harvard led the way with three players announcing their intention to join the Crimson pipeline.

Below is an in-depth look at all the players from New England or those who committed to a college within the region on Saturday.

Harvard commits three with pedigree