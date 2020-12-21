College hockey recruiting: Massachusetts’ top uncommitted ’04s

CJ Foley (Thayer) had a stellar fall for the Cape Cod Whalers 16-U, with a 10-18-28 line in 31 games. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The state of Massachusetts already has seen seven 2004-born hockey prospects verbally commit to play college hockey.

St. Sebastian’s right wing Michael Callow (Harvard), Junior Bruins defenseman Jackson Dorrington (Northeastern), Boston Advantage defenseman Ryan Healey (Harvard), Dexter Southfield center Bobby Landry (Harvard), Junior Bruins center Cameron Lund (Northeastern), Cushing defenseman Owen Paskowski (Colorado College) and South Shore Kings right wing Michael Stenberg (Penn State) are the players whose college futures appear set, at least as of now.

While those seven players have logos next to their names on line charts, there are other ’04s who have made a strong case for earning a college commitment in the near future. Here’s my look at the top 13 uncommitted ’04s in Massachusetts. Please note, this list is of players who are from the state of Massachusetts. It excludes any player from outside of Massachusetts who might be playing in the state.