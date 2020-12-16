Prospect watch: Cape Cod Whalers among 18-U teams battling at New England Sports Village

Tristan Mecenas (Governor’s Academy) tended net for the Cape Cod Whalers this weekend. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Four Midget major (18-U) teams took to the ice at the New England Sports Village over the weekend to showcase their talent in front of NHL scouts and Division 3 college coaches.

The Cape Cod Whalers, Boston Imperials, Hitmen Hockey Club and Neponset Valley River Rats each played three games over the course of three days. The Whalers were clearly the best team of the four, winning all three games.

NHL scouts from the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild and possibly other organizations made their way to Attleboro for the games. While Division 1 college coaches aren’t allowed in the rinks, several were undoubtedly watching the action on LiveBarn.