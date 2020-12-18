Recruiting: Dartmouth getting busy on recruiting trail

Cooper Flinton (St. Paul's) will take his power forward game to Dartmouth College. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It’s been a busy week for Dartmouth on the recruiting trail, including the Big Green landing a commit from St. Paul’s center Cooper Flinton.

In addition to Flinton, first-year head coach Reid Cashman and his staff also landed two defensemen out of the British Columbia Hockey League. ’00 Brady MacDonald will come to Hanover next fall while ’04 Tait Ross provides hope for the long term.

In Flinton, Dartmouth is getting a power forward who can play left wing or center. The Auburn, N.H., native is in his third year at St. Paul’s, playing for head coach Dan Murphy. During the 2019-20 season, Flinton scored 11 goals and 14 assists in 27 games.