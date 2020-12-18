New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting: Dartmouth getting busy on recruiting trail

By

Cooper Flinton (St. Paul's) will take his power forward game to Dartmouth College. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It’s been a busy week for Dartmouth on the recruiting trail, including the Big Green landing a commit from St. Paul’s center Cooper Flinton.

In addition to Flinton, first-year head coach Reid Cashman and his staff also landed two defensemen out of the British Columbia Hockey League. ’00 Brady MacDonald will come to Hanover next fall while ’04 Tait Ross provides hope for the long term.

In Flinton, Dartmouth is getting a power forward who can play left wing or center. The Auburn, N.H., native is in his third year at St. Paul’s, playing for head coach Dan Murphy. During the 2019-20 season, Flinton scored 11 goals and 14 assists in 27 games.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Recruiting: Thomas Manty commits to Brown, Dartmouth adds a goaltender

Two local players have committed to playing college hockey for Ivy League programs, it was announced Monday. Phillips Andover alum Thomas Manty and Taft senior…
Read More

Recruiting: Grant Porter headed to Holy Cross, while local prospects savor national team opportunities

New Hampshire Junior Monarchs center Grant Porter committed to Holy Cross, it was announced earlier this week. The ’02 from Wellesley, Mass., is in his…
Read More

2021 NHL draft: Evaluating Hockey East’s top prospects

Over the past four NHL drafts, 13 Hockey East players have been drafted following their freshman seasons. Of those 13 players, 10 were in their…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter