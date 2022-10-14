College hockey recruiting: Kiernan Poulin commits to UMass

Kiernan Poulin recently committed to UMass. (Photo by Joshua Boyd/USPHL)

UMass received a commitment from one of the best-skating defensemen in the 2006 birth year this week. Kiernan Poulin of Boston Advantage 16U pledged to follow in the footsteps of his father and coach, Kevin, in playing college hockey for the Minutemen.

Poulin, from Norwell, Mass., has been a longtime member of the Boston Advantage program. The undersized righty is best known for his footwork and skating ability. He can move pucks up ice and impact possession through his breakout and zone entry ability.

He’s made USA Hockey Player Development Camps each of the past two summers and was invited to the NTDP Evaluation Camp this past March.

Poulin isn’t the only local `06 defenseman to make his college commitment recently.