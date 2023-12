BC freshmen Ryan Leonard (left) and Will Smith embrace. (Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

It has been quite the first half for New England’s Division 1 men’s college hockey teams.

With all but a few games left on the schedule before Christmas, the region is home to the top three and six of the top 11 teams in the nation.

This week’s installment of the New England Hockey Journal power rankings includes representation from all three conferences tied to the region, led by seven teams competing in an epic Hockey East race.

Here is our latest look at the top teams in the region.